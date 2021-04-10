NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.10. 799,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

