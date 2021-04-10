NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.66 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after buying an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,953,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,737,000 after purchasing an additional 606,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,256 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.44. 2,368,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,528. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

