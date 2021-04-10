NBT Bank N A NY Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 76,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 50,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.57. 6,033,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,648,949. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

