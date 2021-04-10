NBT Bank N A NY Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,858,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372,496. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

