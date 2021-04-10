NBT Bank N A NY Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $386.23. 1,400,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,921. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

