NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $10,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $20.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,270.67. 1,307,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,543. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,273.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,071.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,820.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

