NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Target were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,836. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $207.38. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

