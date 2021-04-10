NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 11,995 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,041,722 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

