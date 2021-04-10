NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 1,890 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,423,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

