NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 3,572 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $77.99. 16,330,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,547,875. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.