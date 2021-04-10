NBT Bank N A NY Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,813,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. 35,808,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,943,676. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

