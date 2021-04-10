NBT Bank N A NY Sells 14,750 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. 988,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,633. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

