NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,585 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,649,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.