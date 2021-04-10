NBT Bank N A NY Sells 298 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.