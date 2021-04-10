NBT Bank N A NY Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 54,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.92. 7,163,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,247,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

