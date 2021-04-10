Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 569,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.31% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,425.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,441. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

