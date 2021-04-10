Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Neogen worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,437. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

