Nerva (XNV) Price Tops $0.0346 on Major Exchanges

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Nerva has a market capitalization of $589,187.64 and $890.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00295167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nerva Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nerva

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.