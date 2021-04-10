NerveNetwork Market Cap Achieves $22.65 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $22.65 million and approximately $310,032.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006072 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

