Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.65 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $700.80 million and approximately $48.65 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,745.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,130.92 or 0.03566648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.11 or 0.00411931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.28 or 0.01125238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.79 or 0.00481688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00450129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00344179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00033452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,634,073,459 coins and its circulating supply is 24,628,336,989 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

