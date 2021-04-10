NEST Protocol Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $105.91 million and $18.83 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00052997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.53 or 0.00616152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00036610 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,001,984,306 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.