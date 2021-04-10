Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00130796 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars.

