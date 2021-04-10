New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,363 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM opened at $222.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

