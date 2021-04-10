New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $120.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

