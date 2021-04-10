New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

ESGD opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

