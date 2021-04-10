New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

