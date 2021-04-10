New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,482 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

