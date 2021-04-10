New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.