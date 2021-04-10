New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,989,000 after purchasing an additional 775,844 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

