New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $150.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

