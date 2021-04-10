New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

