New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,942 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $227.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $139.33 and a twelve month high of $227.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

