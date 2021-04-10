New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 828,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $64.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37.

