New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,653 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 47,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.32 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

