New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

NFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.