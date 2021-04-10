New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $30,946,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $13,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.