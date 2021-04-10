Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 729,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,831 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $43,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 80.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,336 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 447,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

