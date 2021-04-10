Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $116.19 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $116.19 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00068157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.00294021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.98 or 0.00746462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,522.29 or 0.99626144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.50 or 0.00759047 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,429 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,682 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

