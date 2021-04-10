Newton Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.81 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.18 or 0.00746089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,637.14 or 0.99947404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.86 or 0.00760635 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

