NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,463.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.30 or 0.01087099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.39 or 0.00438920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00062406 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00016289 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000586 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001356 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

