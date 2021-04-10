NextDAO Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $345,648.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00294746 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,938,619,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,898,387,790 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

