NFTX Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $160.74 or 0.00266791 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFTX has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $75.29 million and $2.50 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00052913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00081319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.56 or 0.00608413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037004 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.