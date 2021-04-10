Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NCBS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

