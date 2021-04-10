Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0123 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $93.51 million and $2.76 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,393.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.50 or 0.03562481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00418763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $712.03 or 0.01178990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.16 or 0.00497007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.65 or 0.00471325 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.78 or 0.00370535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00214088 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,276,596,059 coins and its circulating supply is 7,615,096,059 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.