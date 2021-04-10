Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.40% of Niu Technologies worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179,502 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

NIU opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

