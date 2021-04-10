NIX (NIX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $201,016.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, NIX has traded up 85.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001044 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and approximately $201,016.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,004,714 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

