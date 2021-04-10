Node Runners Price Hits $193.19 on Major Exchanges (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $16,892.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for $193.19 or 0.00320723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00052953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00081322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.33 or 0.00608160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00031798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00036994 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,363 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

