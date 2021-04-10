Noir (NOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $774,511.27

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $774,511.27 and $1,361.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00054351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.90 or 0.00342274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029475 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,449,170 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

