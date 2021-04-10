Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.99 ($4.69).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

