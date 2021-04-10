Noku Reaches Market Cap of $8.96 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Noku coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Noku has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $8,780.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Noku

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

